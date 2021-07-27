Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Rogers (VTX:ROG) a CHF 350 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price target on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Rogers in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 380 price objective on Rogers in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays set a CHF 375 price objective on Rogers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 340 price objective on Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 310 price objective on Rogers in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 359.62.

Rogers has a 1-year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1-year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

