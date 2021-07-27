Crescent Point Energy (CPG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.27 per share for the quarter.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$625.50 million for the quarter.

Shares of TSE CPG opened at C$4.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.13. The firm has a market cap of C$2.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.22, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.41 and a 1 year high of C$5.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.28%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPG. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$6.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.54.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

