Critical Review: Chubb (NYSE:CB) and Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Chubb (NYSE:CB) and Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Chubb has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tiptree has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Chubb and Tiptree’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chubb $37.49 billion 2.02 $3.53 billion $7.31 23.00 Tiptree $810.30 million 0.39 -$29.16 million N/A N/A

Chubb has higher revenue and earnings than Tiptree.

Dividends

Chubb pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Tiptree pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Chubb pays out 43.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chubb has raised its dividend for 28 consecutive years and Tiptree has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Chubb is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.7% of Chubb shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.9% of Tiptree shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Chubb shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of Tiptree shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Chubb and Tiptree, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chubb 1 2 9 1 2.77 Tiptree 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chubb currently has a consensus price target of $174.14, suggesting a potential upside of 3.57%. Given Chubb’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Chubb is more favorable than Tiptree.

Profitability

This table compares Chubb and Tiptree’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chubb 14.51% 5.63% 1.72% Tiptree 6.09% 11.60% 1.52%

Summary

Chubb beats Tiptree on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses. Its North America Personal P&C Insurance segment provides affluent and high net worth individuals and families with homeowners, automobile and collector cars, valuable articles, personal and excess liability, travel insurance, and recreational marine insurance and services. The company's North America Agricultural Insurance segment offers multiple peril crop and crop-hail insurance; and coverage for farm and ranch property, and commercial agriculture products. Its Overseas General Insurance segment provides coverage for traditional commercial property and casualty; specialty categories, such as financial lines, marine, energy, aviation, political risk, and construction risk; and group accident and health, and traditional and specialty personal lines for corporations, middle markets, and small customers through retail brokers, agents, and other channels. The company's Global Reinsurance segment offers traditional and specialty reinsurance under the Chubb Tempest Re brand to property and casualty companies. Its Life Insurance segment provides protection and savings products comprising whole life, endowment plans, individual term life, group term life, medical and health, personal accident, credit life, universal life, and unit linked contracts. Chubb has collaboration with Marsh to secure insurance coverage for the COVAX no-fault compensation program. The company was formerly known as ACE Limited and changed its name to Chubb Limited in January 2016. Chubb Limited was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc., through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. The company provides niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services. It also offers mortgage loans for institutional investors; and maritime transportation services, as well as invests in securities and other assets. Tiptree Inc. markets its products through a network of independent insurance agents, consumer finance companies, auto dealers, retailers, brokers, and managing general agencies. The company was formerly known as Tiptree Financial Inc. and changed its name to Tiptree Inc. in December 2016. Tiptree Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

