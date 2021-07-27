Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) PT Raised to $160.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its target price hoisted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crocs from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.40.

CROX stock opened at $131.82 on Friday. Crocs has a one year low of $35.14 and a one year high of $136.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.84.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The firm had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crocs will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $53,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,004.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $77,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,478,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,188 shares of company stock worth $1,131,194. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

