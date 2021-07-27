CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $258.88.

A number of analysts have commented on CRWD shares. KGI Securities started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Cowen started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, COO Colin Black sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total transaction of $5,524,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 29,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.67, for a total value of $7,603,083.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,484 shares of company stock valued at $39,203,179. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 201.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD opened at $264.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $238.81. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $93.37 and a one year high of $272.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a PE ratio of -367.82 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

