Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Crown makes up 0.8% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in Crown by 172.8% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 50,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth about $1,151,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Crown by 13.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown by 30.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,089,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,679,000 after buying an additional 257,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Crown by 4.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,127. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.75. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $70.23 and a one year high of $114.55. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CCK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $583,449.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,506,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

