Crumbs Bake Shop, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMBQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Crumbs Bake Shop, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMBQ) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 96.3% from the June 30th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 290,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Crumbs Bake Shop stock remained flat at $$0.06 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 58,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,604. Crumbs Bake Shop has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.06.

Get Crumbs Bake Shop alerts:

About Crumbs Bake Shop

Crumbs Bake Shop, Inc is engaged in the business of selling of cupcakes, cakes, pies, cookies and other baked goods, as well as hot and cold beverages. The company offers its products through its stores, e-commerce division, catering services and wholesale distribution business. It operates in the urban, suburban, commercial, and residential markets.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Crumbs Bake Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crumbs Bake Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.