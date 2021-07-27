Crumbs Bake Shop, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMBQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Crumbs Bake Shop, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMBQ) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 96.3% from the June 30th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 290,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Crumbs Bake Shop stock remained flat at $$0.06 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 58,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,604. Crumbs Bake Shop has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.06.
About Crumbs Bake Shop
