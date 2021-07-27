CryptEx (CRX) Achieves Market Cap of $1.40 Million

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. During the last week, CryptEx has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptEx coin can now be bought for about $16.45 or 0.00042061 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptEx has a market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $22,535.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptEx alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,879.65 or 0.99434839 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00029835 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005776 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00067998 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 60.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00016235 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000703 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000096 BTC.

CryptEx Coin Profile

CryptEx (CRYPTO:CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.