CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0699 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$16.99 on Tuesday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$13.45 and a 1-year high of C$17.20. The stock has a market cap of C$3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.96, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.70.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRT.UN shares. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.01 price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.