Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,093 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 679,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,967,000 after purchasing an additional 211,620 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 564,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,756,000 after purchasing an additional 77,371 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth about $5,514,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,805,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1,369.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 132,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,872,000 after buying an additional 123,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 70,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $3,680,920.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $114,770.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,205,948 shares of company stock worth $94,414,767. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CG opened at $46.91 on Tuesday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $23.48 and a one year high of $48.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 53.69%. The firm had revenue of $612.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.08.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

