Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 464 Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in BRP were worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOOO. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 3.7% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 272,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,609,000 after buying an additional 9,701 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in BRP by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 145,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 39,340 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the 4th quarter worth $1,466,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the first quarter worth $1,206,000. 30.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $82.80 on Tuesday. BRP Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.86 and a 52 week high of $96.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 3.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.13.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. BRP had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 149.93%. The business’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1074 per share. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. BRP’s payout ratio is 2.24%.

Several research firms recently commented on DOOO. CIBC reduced their price objective on BRP from C$117.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

