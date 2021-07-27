Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,053 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth $209,140,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 14.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,341,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,941,432 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 204.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,755,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878,071 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $86,304,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 221.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,323,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $185,657.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,274 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,047.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $223,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,389.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,712,820 shares of company stock worth $971,777,780. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKR opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -696.33 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.57.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.03%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, COKER & PALMER raised Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.15.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.