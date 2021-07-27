Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 23,649 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,660 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,649 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,835,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,487,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,273,000 after acquiring an additional 794,495 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,893,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $582,095,000 after purchasing an additional 780,782 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 18.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,984,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,955,000 after purchasing an additional 468,710 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,406,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,076,000 after purchasing an additional 385,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TMHC shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $32,586,457.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 182,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,800,248.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $24.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.89. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $33.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 6.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

