Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 38,106 Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,048 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 38,106 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SATS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EchoStar during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 8.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in EchoStar during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in EchoStar during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EchoStar in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SATS shares. TheStreet raised EchoStar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on EchoStar from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EchoStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of SATS stock opened at $22.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.25. EchoStar Co. has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $32.42.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $482.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.90 million. EchoStar had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 4.86%. EchoStar’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that EchoStar Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses; broadband network technologies; managed services; equipment, hardware, and communication solutions, as well as satellite services to service providers and enterprise customers; and designs, provides, and installs gateways and terminal equipment.

