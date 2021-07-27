Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 48,570 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,033 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 48,570 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of NuVasive worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUVA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 251.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,418,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,816 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,220,797 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $79,986,000 after purchasing an additional 60,379 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter worth $61,449,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuVasive during the first quarter valued at $61,128,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 7.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 876,541 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $57,466,000 after buying an additional 59,862 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $64.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.81. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.74, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.33. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $72.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $271.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.12 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.47%. On average, research analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NUVA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NuVasive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.54.

In other NuVasive news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $231,913.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,566 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

