Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stock Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 15,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 243.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,926,000 after purchasing an additional 28,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UI. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Ubiquiti from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.25.

NYSE:UI opened at $306.95 on Tuesday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.75 and a 12 month high of $401.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $304.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.73 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 277.26% and a net margin of 31.97%. Ubiquiti’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

