Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Curis, Inc. is a therapeutic drug development company focusing on cancer, neurological and dermatological disease indications, with technologies that utilize regulatory pathways that control repair and regeneration. Curis’ product development involves the use of small molecules or proteins to modulate these pathways. The company has successfully used this technology and product development approach to produce several promising drug product candidates in the fields of cancer, neurological disorders, hair growth, kidney and other diseases, as well as cardiovascular disease. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRIS. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Curis from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CRIS opened at $7.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.85 million, a PE ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 2.89. Curis has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $17.40.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 million. Curis had a negative net margin of 292.06% and a negative return on equity of 62.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Curis will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curis by 0.5% in the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 195,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Curis by 9.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Curis by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curis by 11.4% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Curis in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

