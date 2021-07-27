Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.18 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.64 million. On average, analysts expect Customers Bancorp to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CUBI opened at $38.18 on Tuesday. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.34 and a 12 month high of $43.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.74.

CUBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Customers Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In other news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $818,744.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $32,544.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,870,508. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

