Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.16 Million

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. During the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a market cap of $6.16 million and approximately $39,873.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $449.33 or 0.01170051 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001782 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00007008 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00011177 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Cyclone Protocol

Cyclone Protocol (CRYPTO:CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 13,713 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

