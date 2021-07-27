CyrusOne (CONE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect CyrusOne to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CyrusOne to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE opened at $73.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $86.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 52.31%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CONE. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.27.

In other CyrusOne news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,867.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at $6,104,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

