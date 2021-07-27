D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires 47,078 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 24.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 237,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,078 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $9,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 44.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,811,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,928,000 after buying an additional 2,725,228 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 6.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,845,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,702,000 after purchasing an additional 176,583 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 5.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,568,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,719,000 after purchasing an additional 129,485 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,548,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,340,000 after purchasing an additional 11,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 23.5% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,391,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,957,000 after purchasing an additional 265,275 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Northern Trust Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

NYSE EPC opened at $41.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.75. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

