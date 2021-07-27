D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,933,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,970 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 4.66% of Lannett worth $10,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LCI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lannett by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 174,331 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lannett during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Lannett in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Lannett in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Lannett in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LCI opened at $4.77 on Tuesday. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $197.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.72.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.11 million. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 38.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Lannett from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Crew bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 411,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,290. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $83,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,162.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 40,000 shares of company stock worth $177,300. Company insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

