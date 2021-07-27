D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 258.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,500 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 77,500 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $9,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMO. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 758,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 149,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 71,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMO opened at $99.95 on Tuesday. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $54.07 and a 1-year high of $106.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.66.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.95. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.8782 dividend. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BMO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Cannonball Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

