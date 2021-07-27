D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $11.16 Million Stock Holdings in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 307,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 22,969 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 1.81% of Cooper-Standard worth $11,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,793 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cooper-Standard in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 20,560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cooper-Standard in the 1st quarter valued at about $633,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cooper-Standard stock opened at $25.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $427.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.88. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.43 and a twelve month high of $47.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.57.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85). Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a negative return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $668.97 million for the quarter.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

