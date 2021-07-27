D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Makes New $9.88 Million Investment in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,880,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter worth $22,584,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter worth $12,412,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter worth $12,350,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter worth $12,350,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter worth $11,167,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS DISAU opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.97.

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

