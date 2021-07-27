D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.47 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for D.R. Horton in a research report issued on Monday, July 26th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $2.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.44. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.13 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Argus increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.44.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $92.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $64.18 and a 52 week high of $106.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 111.7% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 41.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

