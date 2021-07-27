DA Davidson Boosts SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target to $640.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $575.00 to $640.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

SIVB has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $622.41.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $564.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $568.61. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $217.23 and a one year high of $608.84. The company has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 28.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total value of $76,595.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,002,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total value of $2,776,496.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,918.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and sold 26,096 shares valued at $15,183,023. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1,293.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after purchasing an additional 16,350 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

