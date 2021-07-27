DA Davidson Weighs in on UFP Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of UFP Industries in a report released on Thursday, July 22nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for UFP Industries’ FY2021 earnings at $7.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.11 EPS.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 5.63%. UFP Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti raised UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UFP Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.14.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $73.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. UFP Industries has a 1-year low of $48.82 and a 1-year high of $89.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 6.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 474,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the first quarter worth $56,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 9.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,126,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,430,000 after acquiring an additional 98,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 123.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 24,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $595,007.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,498.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

