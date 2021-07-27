Dai (DAI) Price Up 0% This Week

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Over the last week, Dai has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Dai coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC on major exchanges. Dai has a market cap of $5.57 billion and $554.62 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00049790 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00014682 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $294.55 or 0.00775972 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006080 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $49.00 or 0.00129080 BTC.

About Dai

Dai (DAI) is a coin. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,565,325,758 coins and its circulating supply is 5,565,325,269 coins. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

