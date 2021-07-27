Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 72.6% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $290.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.43. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $192.51 and a 1-year high of $293.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.53.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,530,028.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,761. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $1,160,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,904 shares of company stock worth $3,818,265 in the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

