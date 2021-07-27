Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target Increased to $320.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $320.00 in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DHR. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $299.53.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $290.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $263.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.05. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $192.51 and a fifty-two week high of $293.13.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 18.09%. Danaher’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,896.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,904 shares of company stock valued at $3,818,265. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHR. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 72.6% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

