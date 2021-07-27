Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.220-$0.232 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.36 billion-$1.39 billion.Dassault Systèmes also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.077-$1.101 EPS.

Dassault Systèmes stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.69. 28,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.59. The firm has a market cap of $70.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.79. Dassault Systèmes has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $54.23.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 12.42%. Analysts forecast that Dassault Systèmes will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DASTY. AlphaValue downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Dassault Systèmes currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.00.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

