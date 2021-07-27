Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.077-$1.101 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.74 billion-$5.80 billion.Dassault Systèmes also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.220-$0.232 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DASTY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

OTCMKTS DASTY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.69. 28,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,954. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.59. Dassault Systèmes has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $54.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $70.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dassault Systèmes will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.