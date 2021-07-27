DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 76.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,910 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVA. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 72.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DaVita by 133.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in DaVita by 29.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in DaVita by 43.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in DaVita in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 5,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total transaction of $626,124.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,563,061.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total transaction of $627,617.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,161.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,562 shares of company stock valued at $5,078,119 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.40.

Shares of DVA opened at $119.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.23. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.85 and a 1-year high of $129.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 50.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

