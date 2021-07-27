Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €212.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €212.00 ($249.41) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DHER. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €156.10 ($183.65) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €158.08 ($185.97).

Shares of DHER opened at €127.75 ($150.29) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €113.50. The company has a market cap of $31.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a 52-week high of €145.40 ($171.06).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

