Desire 24 Hour Volume Reaches $18,191.00 (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Desire coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Desire has a total market cap of $30,438.61 and $18,191.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Desire has traded up 21% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Desire Profile

Desire (DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Desire is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. It features a second layer of masternodes that process private and instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Desire

