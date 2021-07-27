Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €69.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DPW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.18 ($90.80) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Post currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €61.27 ($72.09).

DPW stock opened at €59.09 ($69.52) on Monday. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($48.61). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €56.70.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

