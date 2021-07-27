DEXTools Market Cap Reaches $23.68 Million (DEXT)

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One DEXTools coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000657 BTC on exchanges. DEXTools has a total market capitalization of $23.68 million and approximately $460,752.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DEXTools has traded up 33.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00048034 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00014514 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006599 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $291.27 or 0.00791299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

DEXTools Coin Profile

DEXTools (CRYPTO:DEXT) is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,872,708 coins. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io . DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

DEXTools Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

