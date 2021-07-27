DIA (DIA) Hits Market Cap of $54.34 Million

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. DIA has a market cap of $54.34 million and approximately $24.57 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIA coin can currently be purchased for $1.31 or 0.00003449 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DIA has traded up 28.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00049757 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00015222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $307.26 or 0.00808065 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006012 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.92 or 0.00131277 BTC.

About DIA

DIA is a coin. It launched on November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,430,434 coins. The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DIA is diadata.org . DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

DIA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

