DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.75 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate company that owns, acquires and invests in upper upscale and upscale hotel properties located primarily in North America. To a lesser extent, it may invest, on a selective basis, in premium limited-service and extended-stay hotel properties in urban locations. The Company has a strategic acquisition sourcing relationship with Marriott International. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DRH. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays raised their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.59.

NYSE:DRH traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,318,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,439. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $11.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $72.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.26 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 30.71% and a negative net margin of 262.15%. The company’s revenue was down 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 85,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 232,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 13,798 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 124,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth about $856,000.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

