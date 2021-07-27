Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Diebold Nixdorf has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $943.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts expect Diebold Nixdorf to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

NYSE DBD opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.94. The firm has a market cap of $912.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 3.36.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DBD shares. Wedbush started coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.