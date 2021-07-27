Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $18.52 Million Holdings in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,309,203 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Invacare worth $18,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 63.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Invacare by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,301 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Invacare by 12.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invacare alerts:

Shares of NYSE IVC opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. Invacare Co. has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $260.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Invacare had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invacare Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IVC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Invacare from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

About Invacare

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.