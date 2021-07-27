Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,216,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,708 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $17,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATRA. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 6,757.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period.

ATRA opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.45. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $28.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.33.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATRA. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, insider Kristin Yarema bought 32,333 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $471,091.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,008.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

