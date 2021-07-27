Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,383,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,493 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.70% of CECO Environmental worth $18,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 325.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 214.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CECO Environmental in the first quarter valued at $63,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 41.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 73.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of CECE opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.66 million, a PE ratio of 44.00, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.29. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.71.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $71.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 1.95%. As a group, analysts predict that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

CECO Environmental Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other niche markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

