Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 30,102 Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,102 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $20,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 1,980.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,420,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,741,000 after buying an additional 2,304,223 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 89,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 8,093 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 81,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 32,071 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,842,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period.

CHT opened at $40.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.94. The company has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.07. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $36.13 and a 1 year high of $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 16.20%.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments. The company offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT) services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

