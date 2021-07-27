Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Holdings in MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,318,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,799 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.32% of MSG Networks worth $19,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MSG Networks by 736.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MSG Networks by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of MSGN stock opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. MSG Networks Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.57 and a 1-year high of $20.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $803.59 million, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.15.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MSG Networks Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

