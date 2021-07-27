Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,307,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 462,636 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.39% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $15,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHC. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,911,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,298,000 after acquiring an additional 237,216 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 143,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,212,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after acquiring an additional 41,138 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

In other Diversified Healthcare Trust news, Director John L. Harrington sold 19,500 shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $70,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $103,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diversified Healthcare Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.54.

DHC stock opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $955.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $5.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 5.97%.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.