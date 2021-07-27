DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (DNP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on August 10th

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.
Shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. DNP Select Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $11.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52.
About DNP Select Income Fund
