DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (DNP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on August 10th

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. DNP Select Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $11.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.