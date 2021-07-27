Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 28,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 46,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $459,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.8% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 12,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on D. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.30.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $75.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

