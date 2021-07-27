Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Given New $625.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $525.00 to $625.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DPZ. restated a neutral rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $453.28 to $530.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $488.00.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

DPZ stock opened at $534.32 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $548.72. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $458.10.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.31%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total value of $1,717,620.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,586.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.58, for a total transaction of $163,560.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,581.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,887 shares of company stock worth $11,800,422. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth about $36,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.